Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMPGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,990 ($24.63) to GBX 2,000 ($24.75) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.61) to GBX 2,200 ($27.22) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CMPGY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.73. 95,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,489. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79.

About Compass Group

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

Read More

