Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $230,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,588.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 525,085 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $205.33 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.