Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $81,651,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 685.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 949,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,668,000 after purchasing an additional 828,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,090,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,721,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.95. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.