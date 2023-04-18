Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 478 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $21,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,510. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $260.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.92.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

