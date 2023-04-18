Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,293 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 0.9% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $34,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after buying an additional 27,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,797,000.

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.88. 1,947,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,876,619. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $59.09. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.04.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

