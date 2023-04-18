Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $119.04 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,215,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375,199 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF accounts for 3.1% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 3.18% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $119,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20,008.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,219,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,313,000 after purchasing an additional 298,895 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTI stock remained flat at $28.78 during trading on Tuesday. 712,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,630,472. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.