Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $12.50 Million Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.36% of Diodes worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Diodes by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Diodes by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 45,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diodes stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $85.36. 45,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,494. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.68 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIOD. Cowen boosted their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at $12,856,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total transaction of $35,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,267.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,856,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,957 shares of company stock worth $8,257,685. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

