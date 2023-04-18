Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Lowers Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,213 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 1.46% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $12,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,107. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

