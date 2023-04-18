Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,774 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $12,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $160,255.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $135,206.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,558.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $160,255.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,349 shares of company stock worth $4,091,023. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.70. 226,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,247. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.22.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

