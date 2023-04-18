Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 138 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Cintas were worth $15,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.73.

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $460.03. The stock had a trading volume of 132,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,533. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $443.28 and its 200 day moving average is $437.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.