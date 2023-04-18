Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 4,321 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 11.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.9 %

Zoetis stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.02. The stock had a trading volume of 454,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,440. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $190.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.