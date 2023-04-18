Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 50,416 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,416 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $23,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $906,000. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $31.35. 1,396,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,323,911. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $35.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

