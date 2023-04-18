Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the March 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.9 %

CTTAY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 217,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems.

