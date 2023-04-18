ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Short Interest Down 42.5% in March

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the March 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ContraFect to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Maxim Group upgraded shares of ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of CFRX stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.29. 119,832,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,194. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $363.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ContraFect by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ContraFect by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ContraFect by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in ContraFect by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares in the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.

