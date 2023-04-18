Contrasting BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) & Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -26.09% -44.88% -33.29% Ooma -1.69% -0.95% -0.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BIT Mining and Ooma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ooma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Ooma has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 61.87%. Given Ooma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ooma is more favorable than BIT Mining.

This table compares BIT Mining and Ooma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $650.23 million 0.05 -$169.63 million ($17.20) -0.19 Ooma $216.16 million 1.46 -$3.65 million ($0.15) -83.40

Ooma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIT Mining. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIT Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BIT Mining has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ooma has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Ooma shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Ooma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ooma beats BIT Mining on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, pool, machine manufacturing, and data center operation. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet. The company was founded by Man San Law in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential. Ooma business offers small business phone services and enterprise communications. Ooma residential deals with phone services and smart security, and the Talkatone mobile app. The company was founded by Andrew Frame, Dennis Peng and Michael Cerda on November 19, 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

