Contrasting Lucira Health (LHDXQ) and Its Rivals

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lucira Health to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucira Health and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million -$64.83 million -0.05 Lucira Health Competitors $452.45 million $9.16 million -52.12

Profitability

Lucira Health’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Lucira Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47% Lucira Health Competitors -1,437.85% -124.65% -30.99%

Volatility & Risk

Lucira Health has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health’s competitors have a beta of 1.37, meaning that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lucira Health and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucira Health Competitors 362 626 1235 19 2.41

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 37.65%. Given Lucira Health’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lucira Health has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Lucira Health beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

