Contrasting Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) and Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Rating) and Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and Vivos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -167.03% -112.15% Vivos Therapeutics -151.71% -190.21% -111.70%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Titan Medical and Vivos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vivos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,216.14%. Given Vivos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivos Therapeutics is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Titan Medical and Vivos Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.09 million 0.76 -$14.86 million ($0.19) -0.71 Vivos Therapeutics $16.02 million 0.59 -$23.84 million ($1.05) -0.36

Titan Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Vivos Therapeutics. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. Vivos Therapeutics also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. The company markets and sells its Vivos System to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

