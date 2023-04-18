Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.05

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.05 and last traded at $77.91, with a volume of 93582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063,518 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $256,878,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.