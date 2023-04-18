Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,804,900 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 2,565,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.85.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPMF traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 122,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,950. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.99.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.