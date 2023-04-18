Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) PT Lowered to C$2.65

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$2.73 to C$2.65 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Copper Mountain Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 122,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,477. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $419.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.99.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

