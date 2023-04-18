Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Rating Lowered to Tender at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$2.73 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research note on Friday. Cormark cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.64.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$2.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.95. The stock has a market cap of C$564.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,600.00. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

