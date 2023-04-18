Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $10.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Copperwynd Financial LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 5.7% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $10,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

MGK traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $204.74. The stock had a trading volume of 45,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,148. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $226.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.42 and a 200-day moving average of $185.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

