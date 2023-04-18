Copperwynd Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.1% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,202,000 after buying an additional 373,142 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,731,000 after buying an additional 307,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $55,307,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $5.63 on Tuesday, reaching $334.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,634,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,295. The company has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

