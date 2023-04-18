Copperwynd Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,927 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,645 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,862.4% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.37. 6,434,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,135,541. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

