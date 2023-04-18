Copperwynd Financial LLC Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.6% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.70.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,681. The company has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

