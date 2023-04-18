Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 14 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Copperwynd Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,986 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,592. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $11.88 on Tuesday, reaching $807.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,310. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $779.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $750.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $23.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Securities raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $840.87.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

