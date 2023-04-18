Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 293 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $173.45. 299,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,050. The firm has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $190.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

