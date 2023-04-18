Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 575 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Copperwynd Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,732 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89,360 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,406 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $210,512,000 after purchasing an additional 201,384 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $104.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $124.35.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

