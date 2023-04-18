Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 95 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.38 on Tuesday, reaching $375.54. 407,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,218. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.59 and a 200 day moving average of $339.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,747 shares of company stock worth $6,889,979 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.