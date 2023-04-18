Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 98 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Copperwynd Financial LLC reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,505. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.41 and its 200-day moving average is $314.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,254.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.