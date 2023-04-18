Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) CEO Sells $996,400.00 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE:CNM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.52. The stock had a trading volume of 948,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 1.1% in the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 61,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

