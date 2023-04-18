Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CJR.B. TD Securities reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.10 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.46.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

CJR.B stock opened at C$1.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.07. The firm has a market cap of C$276.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.01, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$1.34 and a 1-year high of C$4.66.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

