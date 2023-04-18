Costco Wholesale (COST) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST):

4/12/2023 – Costco Wholesale is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $540.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $574.00.

4/6/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $545.00 to $535.00.

3/28/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $540.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2023 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

3/10/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

3/10/2023 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/7/2023 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $560.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/3/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $525.00 to $520.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $580.00 to $540.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $575.00 to $535.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $600.00 to $575.00.

3/3/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $574.00 to $575.00.

2/21/2023 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded up $2.96 on Tuesday, hitting $496.90. 1,333,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,007. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $609.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $492.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

