Costello Asset Management INC Acquires Shares of 26,500 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $41.76. 7,526,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,582,313. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,691. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

