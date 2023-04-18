Costello Asset Management INC Lowers Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Costello Asset Management INC lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants comprises approximately 2.1% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after acquiring an additional 240,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,228,000 after acquiring an additional 42,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

DRI traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.56. 273,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,480. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.15 and a 200 day moving average of $144.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

