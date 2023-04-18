Costello Asset Management INC Makes New $62,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 519 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.66.

META stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.60. 7,112,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,340,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.79. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.