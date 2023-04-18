Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Raised to $11.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.20.

COTY opened at $12.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 87.07, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Coty by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

