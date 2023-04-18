Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) COO Shravan Goli Sells 28,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) COO Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $315,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,045,479 shares in the company, valued at $11,782,548.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, March 16th, Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,303,128.26.

Shares of Coursera stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.87. 926,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,854. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 8,565.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

