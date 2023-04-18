Covea Finance Boosts Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Covea Finance raised its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,050,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,990,000 after acquiring an additional 461,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 40.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,528,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,041,000 after purchasing an additional 438,645 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,920,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,635,000 after purchasing an additional 383,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $24,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $52.53. 533,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,358. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.