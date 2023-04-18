Covea Finance Cuts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Covea Finance lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for 1.6% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Covea Finance owned 0.11% of American Water Works worth $31,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter worth $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.29.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $147.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,995. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

