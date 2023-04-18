Covea Finance Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Covea Finance trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,159 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $23,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 109,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,161,000 after acquiring an additional 123,416 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.09. 184,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

