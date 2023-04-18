Covea Finance Has $19.14 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Covea Finance lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 181.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,230,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,582. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.29. The firm has a market cap of $148.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.03.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

