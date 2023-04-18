Covea Finance Increases Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Covea Finance increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $10,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3,565.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 468,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ON. B. Riley lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. William Blair downgraded ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,690,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.64. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $87.55.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

