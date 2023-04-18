Covea Finance Sells 123,020 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Covea Finance decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 123,020 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,674,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,845,784. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

