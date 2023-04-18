Covea Finance Sells 24,286 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Covea Finance trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,286 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.36.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,497 shares of company stock valued at $53,347,756. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.63. The company had a trading volume of 242,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.98, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $217.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Further Reading

