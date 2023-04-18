Covea Finance Trims Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Covea Finance cut its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,440 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance owned 0.17% of Cameco worth $17,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 441,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,016,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,015,000 after acquiring an additional 82,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,382,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,341,000 after acquiring an additional 777,878 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

NYSE CCJ traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $25.80. 1,056,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314,478. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $385.99 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

