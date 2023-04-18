Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.21

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.21 and last traded at $47.65, with a volume of 61581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.32.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Crane NXT in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane NXT Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

