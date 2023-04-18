Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) PT Lowered to GBX 180

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.60) to GBX 180 ($2.23) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 33.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 313 ($3.87) to GBX 334 ($4.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.60) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.03) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 244.14 ($3.02).

CRST traded up GBX 22.20 ($0.27) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 272.20 ($3.37). The company had a trading volume of 3,175,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,203. The company has a market cap of £699.34 million, a PE ratio of 2,722.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.91. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 170.50 ($2.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 293.60 ($3.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 228.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 225.40.

In other news, insider Duncan Cooper sold 29,739 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.87), for a total value of £68,994.48 ($85,378.64). 7.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

