CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Issues Earnings Results

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $101.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $492.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CrossFirst Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

