CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Issues Earnings Results

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $101.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.
CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $492.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James cut CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CrossFirst Bankshares
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.
