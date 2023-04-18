Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Update

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 942,700 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the March 15th total of 670,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Cumulus Media from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $251.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 50,874.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,983 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 97,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 47,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

